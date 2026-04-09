Clash Over Sijimali Mine Road Highlights Tribal Rights Struggle
The clash in Rayagada district over the Sijimali mine road highlights tribal protests against environmental harm and rights violations. Tribals faced alleged police excesses during demonstrations, demanding fresh consultations. Both BJD and Congress have sent fact-finding teams to investigate the disturbance amidst calls for higher intervention.
- Country:
- India
A clash erupted over road construction to the Sijimali bauxite mine in Odisha's Rayagada district, with allegations of excessive police force against protesting tribals. At least 70 individuals, including 58 security personnel, were injured during the altercation.
The local tribals oppose the road citing potential environmental damage and threats to their livelihoods. The district administration claims the road construction is legitimate, occurring on government land leading to the mines now leased to a private company.
Political parties have reacted strongly. While the BJD dispatched a fact-finding team, the Congress is also investigating the situation, demanding accountability and voicing concerns over tribal rights violations. No arrests have been made, though multiple cases have been registered following the clash.
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