Gary Woodland's Courageous Battle: Triumph Over Trauma
Gary Woodland, the former U.S. Open champion, bravely disclosed his struggles with PTSD, rooted in the discovery of a brain lesion. Following a successful surgery, he won the Houston Open, aided by support from a security team. His openness aims to inspire others facing similar mental health challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:14 IST
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In a candid revelation, golfer Gary Woodland shared the mental health battle he's waged even while emerging victorious at the Houston Open, a stepping stone back to the Masters.
Woodland, who developed post-traumatic stress disorder after a brain lesion was diagnosed, battled fears of harm, managed with the help of surgery and security assistance.
As advocates for mental health, Woodland's transparency aims to destigmatize seeking help, highlighting his renewed strength and desire to inspire others facing similar struggles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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