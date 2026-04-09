A Thrilling Start at the Masters: Reed Shines on Opening Day

Patrick Reed, a former LIV Golf player, made a strong impression at the Masters on Thursday, securing a share of the early lead at Augusta National. His performance was marked by two front-nine eagles, positioning him among the top contenders alongside Sam Burns.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, expertly navigated the par-fives, with a standout putt at the second hole and a remarkable 56-foot eagle putt at the eighth. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, was two shots behind as he approached the turn, facing breezy conditions.

As other notable players, including Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, prepared to tee off, the tournament unfolded with intense competition. With experienced players like Jose Maria Olazabal delivering memorable performances, the Masters promised a thrilling showcase of golfing excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)