The accuracy and timing of large financial bets preceding major U.S. policy announcements have led to speculation about potential information leaks. A significant example occurred on April 7, 2026, just before President Trump's announcement of a ceasefire with Iran, when traders placed nearly $950 million in bets predicting a dip in oil prices.

Similarly, substantial financial activity was observed prior to multiple geopolitical events, including the targeted operations against Iran and the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. These instances raised questions about the possible use of insider information in financial markets and the ethicality of such trades.

While some traders profited immensely from these speculative bets, White House spokesperson Kush Desai insists that there's no evidence of unethical conduct by administration officials. The situation continues to draw scrutiny from lawmakers and ethics watchdogs alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)