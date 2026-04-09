Economic Uncertainty Rises Amid U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict

The latest data indicates a moderate increase in U.S. jobless claims as inflation reaches a 12-month high, influenced by the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict. The rise in energy prices and economic uncertainty prompts concerns about sustained inflation pressures on the economy.

Despite a temporary ceasefire announced on Tuesday by President Trump, economists remain cautious about the labor market. Oxford Economics' Nancy Vanden Houten highlights increased risks and the fragility of current stability due to the ongoing conflict and its impact on business uncertainties.

Economists are closely monitoring consumer spending patterns, noting a slight rise in February, yet caution against significant economic slowdown due to increasing energy prices and stock market fluctuations. With falling savings rates and limited income growth, economic discontent continues to grow among Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)