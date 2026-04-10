Ukraine Strengthens Security Ties with Middle Eastern Nations
Ukraine is negotiating with Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain to collaborate in the security sector and share drone defense technology. Ukraine has already secured agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, sending over 200 experts to the region to demonstrate their capabilities in countering Iranian drone threats.
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Ukraine is forging new security alliances in the Middle East, as talks with Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain aim to bolster regional cooperation. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed these discussions, spotlighting Ukraine's expertise in drone defense technology.
Recent visits to several Middle Eastern nations have already culminated in security agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, alongside upcoming arrangements with the UAE. Over 200 Ukrainian specialists have been deployed to the region, successfully demonstrating their abilities against Iranian Shahed drones.
President Zelenskiy underscored the importance of systemic solutions, particularly in electronic warfare. Additionally, discussions around oil and diesel supplies are interwoven with these security endeavors, promising a comprehensive framework of collaboration over the next decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
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- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- UAE
- Oman
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