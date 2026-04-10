Easter Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace in Ukraine

In a bid to ensure a peaceful Easter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's willingness to observe a proposed Easter ceasefire. Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of reciprocating steps towards peace.

The announcement came after the Kremlin directed its troops to adhere to a 32-hour ceasefire, aiming to halt hostilities in the region during the Easter holiday.

Zelenskiy highlighted the need for a threat-free Easter and urged Russia to avoid resuming attacks after the holiday, marking a potential first step towards sustained peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)