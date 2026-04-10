Left Menu

Easter Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's commitment to an Easter ceasefire proposed this year, aiming to ensure a peaceful holiday. Following the Kremlin's order for a 32-hour truce, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of using this opportunity to move towards lasting peace and avoid further conflict after the holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:57 IST
Easter Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace in Ukraine

In a bid to ensure a peaceful Easter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's willingness to observe a proposed Easter ceasefire. Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of reciprocating steps towards peace.

The announcement came after the Kremlin directed its troops to adhere to a 32-hour ceasefire, aiming to halt hostilities in the region during the Easter holiday.

Zelenskiy highlighted the need for a threat-free Easter and urged Russia to avoid resuming attacks after the holiday, marking a potential first step towards sustained peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Strategic Counter: Thwarting Russian Submarine Surveillance

Britain's Strategic Counter: Thwarting Russian Submarine Surveillance

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts as New CDC Vaccine Advisory Charter is Unveiled

Controversy Erupts as New CDC Vaccine Advisory Charter is Unveiled

 Global
3
Saudi Oil Infrastructure Under Siege: Production and Export Disruptions Loom

Saudi Oil Infrastructure Under Siege: Production and Export Disruptions Loom

 Global
4
Alberta Independence Surge: Can Separatists Sway the Province?

Alberta Independence Surge: Can Separatists Sway the Province?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026