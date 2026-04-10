Easter Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace in Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's commitment to an Easter ceasefire proposed this year, aiming to ensure a peaceful holiday. Following the Kremlin's order for a 32-hour truce, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of using this opportunity to move towards lasting peace and avoid further conflict after the holiday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:57 IST
In a bid to ensure a peaceful Easter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's willingness to observe a proposed Easter ceasefire. Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of reciprocating steps towards peace.
The announcement came after the Kremlin directed its troops to adhere to a 32-hour ceasefire, aiming to halt hostilities in the region during the Easter holiday.
Zelenskiy highlighted the need for a threat-free Easter and urged Russia to avoid resuming attacks after the holiday, marking a potential first step towards sustained peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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