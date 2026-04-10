Boys Outperform Girls in Assam Board Exams: Top Scorers Announced

In a notable achievement, boys outshone girls in the class 10 Assam Board examinations, as announced on Friday. The overall pass percentage rose to 65.62% from 63.98% in 2025, with 4,29,249 students appearing for the tests held in February-March.

The Assam State School Education Board disclosed the top three scorers. Jyotirmay Das of Sankardev Sishu Niketan topped with 591 marks, followed by Akankha Bhuyan with 589 marks, and the third spot was shared by Jia Farah Islam and Surjit Akhtar, each scoring 588 marks.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the successful candidates and urged those who did not succeed to remain determined. The top-performing districts included Dima Hasao, Sivasagar, and Dibrugarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)