Unexpected Setback: Incident at SATORP Refinery

French oil giant TotalEnergies disclosed on Friday that the SATORP refinery in Saudi Arabia experienced an incident that damaged one of its processing trains. The event occurred overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, leading to a necessary shutdown for safety reasons.

Located in the eastern city of Jubail, the SATORP refinery is a joint venture between Aramco and TotalEnergies. The company is currently evaluating the incident's impact on the refinery's operational capabilities.

TotalEnergies has prioritized safety in its immediate response and is working towards understanding the full extent and implications of the damage caused by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)