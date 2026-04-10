BJP's Bold Vision for West Bengal: From Despair to Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections on Friday, unveiling it as a comprehensive plan designed to elevate the state from 'despair to development.' Positioned to resonate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision, the manifesto emphasizes key areas like development, employment, women's empowerment, and national security.

During a press conference, Shah lambasted the Trinamool Congress (TMC), blaming their 15-year governance for a severe law and order collapse. 'People entrusted Mamata Didi with their mandate, yet now they sincerely seek change,' he remarked, reinforcing the BJP's commitment to Modi's Viksit Bharat mission.

The manifesto, under the 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) theme, pledges a transformative governance shift with a heavy focus on national security, youth employment, and women's safety. The document outlines 15 major promises, including a staunch approach to national security issues, detailed plans to tackle corruption, and initiatives to boost employment and agricultural productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)