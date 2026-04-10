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Delhi Drains Get Major Clean-Up in Pre-Monsoon Blitz

The Delhi government has removed 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt from city drains, with plans to increase this year’s target to 28 lakh metric tonnes. Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta are overseeing the desilting to ensure monsoon preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:04 IST
Delhi Drains Get Major Clean-Up in Pre-Monsoon Blitz
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In a significant move towards monsoon preparedness, the Delhi government has reported the removal of approximately 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt from city drains. This was confirmed by Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday, during an inspection at the Barapullah drain.

The Delhi administration has set a more ambitious target for this year, aiming to remove a total of 28 lakh metric tonnes. Last year, the desilting efforts resulted in the removal of about 20 lakh metric tonnes. Singh highlighted that around 50 percent of this year's target has already been achieved and efforts are underway to complete the process swiftly.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also reviewed the government's monsoon preparedness, emphasizing that all departments should finalize desilting by June 30, and ensure the safe transport of silt to designated disposal sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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