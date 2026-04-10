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Jaiprakash Gaur Backs Adani Group's Acquisition of JAL

Jaypee Group founder Jaiprakash Gaur has endorsed the acquisition of his insolvent company JAL by the Adani Group. He expressed confidence in Gautam Adani's leadership, highlighting the fair process by creditors. Despite Vedanta's challenge, Gaur believes Adani will continue JAL's legacy of national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:05 IST
Jaiprakash Gaur Backs Adani Group's Acquisition of JAL
Jaiprakash Gaur
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Jaiprakash Gaur, the founder of the Jaypee Group, endorsed the Adani Group's takeover of his insolvent firm, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), expressing full confidence in Gautam Adani's capability to lead. His statement followed claims from rival bidder Vedanta Ltd's Anil Agarwal, who alleged that Gaur sought to ensure JAL was left in 'safe hands'.

Last November, the Committee of Creditors approved a Rs 14,535 crore bid from Adani Enterprises Ltd to acquire JAL's assets through insolvency proceedings, a decision later upheld by the National Company Law Tribunal. Although challenged by Vedanta at the appellate tribunal NCLAT, no interim stay was granted.

Highlighting JAL's legacy since 1979, Gaur remains optimistic that under Adani's leadership, the company's iconic projects and stakeholder aspirations will thrive. Despite financial challenges necessitating insolvency proceedings, Gaur reiterated his commitment to resolving issues fairly with homebuyers, employees, and other partners.

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