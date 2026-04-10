Confident that under Gautam Adani's leadership, legacy of Jaiprakash Associates will be carried forward: Jaiprakash Gaur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:10 IST
Confident that under Gautam Adani's leadership, legacy of Jaiprakash Associates will be carried forward: Jaiprakash Gaur.
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