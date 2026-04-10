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Navigating New Paths: Shippers Seek Alternatives Amid Middle East Tensions

Shippers facing high jet fuel prices and congestion in Middle East waterways are exploring alternative routes, with air cargo capacity shrinking significantly. The ongoing Iran-U.S. conflict and heightened regional tensions have compounded challenges, driving some companies to pivot to less conventional shipping methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:32 IST
Navigating New Paths: Shippers Seek Alternatives Amid Middle East Tensions
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Amid rising jet fuel prices and congestion in key Middle Eastern waterways, shipping companies are seeking novel transport routes. A recent ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. has not provided anticipated relief, leading firms to explore alternative paths to ensure timely and cost-effective delivery.

Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen highlighted a notable shift, with electronics and other fast-selling consumer products rerouted from Middle East hubs to pathways such as Los Angeles, aiming to balance speed and costs. Despite soaring air cargo prices due to reduced capacity in the wake of the Iran conflict, many companies are adapting quickly.

The global air cargo capacity, which was expected to grow, has declined by 1% due to ongoing regional tensions. Carriers like Emirates and Qatar Airways that dominate air freight networks are facing operational challenges. Meanwhile, logistics providers are implementing contingency plans, bracing for prolonged high fuel costs and service disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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