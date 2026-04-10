India Boosts LPG Access for Migrants with Doubling of 5kg Cylinder Supply

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in India has taken a significant step to increase accessibility to clean cooking fuel by doubling the supply of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders. This move aims to provide seamless and affordable fuel access for migrant workers and vulnerable individuals nationwide.

Effective from April 7, the Ministry has removed existing supply caps and enhanced daily allocations across all States and Union Territories. This decision, based on early March supply levels, is expected to meet the surging demand in urban and semi-urban areas. The process for obtaining these cylinders has also been simplified, requiring only basic identification like Aadhaar or PAN card along with a self-declaration, eliminating the need for permanent address proof.

Demonstrating strong demand, over 8.9 lakh cylinders were distributed nationwide between March 23 and April 9, with a peak of 1.1 lakh units sold on April 7. More than 1,600 awareness camps have been organized to promote adoption and safe usage, with state governments and OMCs ensuring equitable availability.