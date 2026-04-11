Trump's Grand Vision: A New Triumph for Washington

US President Donald Trump has revealed plans for a striking new triumphal arch in Washington, DC, aimed at symbolizing the nation's core values.

The proposal, presented by the US Commission on Fine Arts, includes a towering winged figure reminiscent of Lady Liberty, complete with a torch and crown.

Set to be 250 feet tall, the monument will stand between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, with 'One Nation Under God' inscribed in gold. Trump argues that Washington, unlike other major cities, lacks such a monument, hinting at historical interruptions that halted earlier efforts.