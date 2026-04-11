Left Menu

Trump's Grand Vision: A New Triumph for Washington

US President Donald Trump has unveiled designs for a majestic triumphal arch in Washington, featuring a winged figure with torch, eagles, and lions. Planned near the Lincoln Memorial, the 250-foot monument symbolizes 'Liberty and Justice for All'. Trump highlights Washington's overdue need for such a prominent landmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 01:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 01:53 IST
Trump's Grand Vision: A New Triumph for Washington
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has revealed plans for a striking new triumphal arch in Washington, DC, aimed at symbolizing the nation's core values.

The proposal, presented by the US Commission on Fine Arts, includes a towering winged figure reminiscent of Lady Liberty, complete with a torch and crown.

Set to be 250 feet tall, the monument will stand between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, with 'One Nation Under God' inscribed in gold. Trump argues that Washington, unlike other major cities, lacks such a monument, hinting at historical interruptions that halted earlier efforts.

TRENDING

1
Bank Leaders Warned of Cyber Threats by New AI Model

Bank Leaders Warned of Cyber Threats by New AI Model

 Global
2
Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

 Global
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026