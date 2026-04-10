Navigating Turbulence: Air India's Path Ahead
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran urged Air India employees to control costs and improve services amid industry challenges, reaffirming the group's commitment. He emphasized focus on tasks within control, during a town hall amidst CEO Campbell Wilson's resignation, underlining the Tata Group's commitment to Air India's future.
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Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran called on Air India staff to prioritize cost control and service improvements amid challenging industry conditions. Speaking during a town hall at Air India Group's Gurugram headquarters, Chandrasekaran pointed out the industry's difficulties and reiterated the Tata Group's support for the airline.
Chandrasekaran emphasized that, despite a promising future and the foundations of ambition being laid, the airline must stay rooted in reality and focus on areas within its control. His remarks came after Air India CEO Campbell Wilson's early departure announcement, contrasting a backdrop of industry turbulence.
He reaffirmed the Tata Group's commitment to Air India, noting the Board's full support and collaboration with management. He praised the resilience demonstrated by Air Indians and urged them to continue embracing this spirit to weather the ongoing 'perfect storm'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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