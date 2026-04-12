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Ambrane Pioneers Solid State Battery Power Banks in India

Ambrane plans to increase its production of solid state battery power banks to 20 lakh units within 2-3 years. It aims to lead in India's consumer electronics sector by adopting EV battery technology, offering improved heat resistance for Indian environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | ज़ैपसोरिज़िया | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:59 IST
Ambrane Pioneers Solid State Battery Power Banks in India

Ambrane, a prominent electronics gadget manufacturer, has unveiled plans to boost its production capacity of solid state battery-based power banks to 20 lakh units in the next 2-3 years, according to a senior company official.

The company claims it will be the first in India to introduce solid state battery technology, commonly used in electric vehicles, to power banks. Currently producing around 2.5 million power banks annually, Ambrane aims to manufacture 1 million solid state battery power banks within the next 1-2 years and expand to 2 million in 2-3 years, representing 80% of its total production capacity, stated Managing Director Ashok Rajpal.

Designed for India's varying environmental conditions, the semi-solid battery technology promises advanced heat resistance, enhancing device performance amid high temperatures and humidity, Rajpal added. The technology, well-proven in the electric vehicle sector for its safety and efficiency, is set to revolutionize consumer electronics.

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