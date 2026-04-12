Yogi Adityanath Rallies for Change in West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Sonamukhi, Bankura district, urging voters to support the BJP for an inclusive government in West Bengal. He accused the ruling TMC of pursuing appeasement policies, neglecting revered spiritual icons, and failing to address the state's growth and development needs.

Adityanath drew comparisons with Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the state's progress under BJP leadership, including improved law and order and economic growth. He emphasized the eradication of mafia raj and advocated for the same transformation in West Bengal, portraying the BJP as a harbinger of justice and an end to hooliganism.

The Uttar Pradesh CM criticized TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of ignoring minority Hindu atrocities in Bangladesh and demographic changes due to infiltration. Adityanath expressed commitment to protecting West Bengal's identity and assuring farmers receive fair crop prices, as experienced by their UP counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)