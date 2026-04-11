Congress Unites Amid Kerala CM Controversy: A Preview of Election Tactics

Congress leaders in Kerala have chosen to keep mum on their preferences for the chief minister's post ahead of the assembly election results. They aim to project a unified front and avoid any public disputes that may arise before the announcement.

Various leaders, including Congress MP K Sudhakaran and DCC president Mohammed Shiyas, have shown support for different candidates but stressed that the decision lies with the party high command. The results for all 140 constituencies will be declared on May 4, with Congress poised to follow its standard procedure in selecting its candidate for the position.

Shashi Tharoor, one of the senior leaders, reiterated confidence in a Congress victory, emphasizing that the decision for the CM's chair would be taken democratically. The leaders uniformly stressed that there shouldn't be any internal controversy, as unity is crucial, particularly when the BJP and LDF are equally vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)