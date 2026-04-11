Left Menu

Congress Unites Amid Kerala CM Controversy: A Preview of Election Tactics

Congress leaders in Kerala have decided against naming a preferred candidate for the chief minister’s post ahead of election results. Cautioning against public disagreements, party members emphasized that the high command will make the decision based on established procedures, expressing unity and confidence ahead of May 4 results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:50 IST
Congress Unites Amid Kerala CM Controversy: A Preview of Election Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders in Kerala have chosen to keep mum on their preferences for the chief minister's post ahead of the assembly election results. They aim to project a unified front and avoid any public disputes that may arise before the announcement.

Various leaders, including Congress MP K Sudhakaran and DCC president Mohammed Shiyas, have shown support for different candidates but stressed that the decision lies with the party high command. The results for all 140 constituencies will be declared on May 4, with Congress poised to follow its standard procedure in selecting its candidate for the position.

Shashi Tharoor, one of the senior leaders, reiterated confidence in a Congress victory, emphasizing that the decision for the CM's chair would be taken democratically. The leaders uniformly stressed that there shouldn't be any internal controversy, as unity is crucial, particularly when the BJP and LDF are equally vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC handed over football management to syndicate, world watched shameful images: PM on Messi fiasco in Kolkata in December last year.

TMC handed over football management to syndicate, world watched shameful ima...

 India
2
Shocking Crime in Chhattisgarh: Girl's Abduction and Assault Sparks Outcry

Shocking Crime in Chhattisgarh: Girl's Abduction and Assault Sparks Outcry

 India
3
India's Bold Move: Jag Vikram's Historic Passage through Hormuz

India's Bold Move: Jag Vikram's Historic Passage through Hormuz

 India
4
Delhi's New EV Policy: Charging Up the Future

Delhi's New EV Policy: Charging Up the Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026