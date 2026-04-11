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Mixue's South American Debut Signals Chinese Expansion in Brazil

Mixue, a Chinese ice cream and beverage chain, is expanding globally with its first South American store in Brazil. With plans to significantly increase its presence, Mixue joins other Chinese firms investing in Brazil's economy amid increasing trade barriers in the U.S., capitalizing on Brazil's consumer market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:33 IST
Mixue's South American Debut Signals Chinese Expansion in Brazil

For Mixue, the Chinese ice cream and beverage company, the launch of its first store in Brazil marks a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. The store, featuring the brand's signature cheerful snowman mascot, opens on Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista, a key location for penetrating the South American market.

This move coincides with a broader wave of Chinese investment in Brazil, at a time when Beijing is looking to diversify its markets amid rising trade challenges with the United States. Chinese investment in Brazil has surged, with Mixue planning to invest 3 billion reais ($590 million) to establish 500 to 1,000 new stores by 2030.

Mixue's entry is part of a wider trend where Chinese firms, from delivery apps to electric vehicles, are making inroads into the Brazilian market. These businesses are leveraging Brazil's favorable view of cost-effective and quality Chinese products, as geopolitical shifts deepen Brazil-China economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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