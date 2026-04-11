Mixue's South American Debut Signals Chinese Expansion in Brazil

For Mixue, the Chinese ice cream and beverage company, the launch of its first store in Brazil marks a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. The store, featuring the brand's signature cheerful snowman mascot, opens on Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista, a key location for penetrating the South American market.

This move coincides with a broader wave of Chinese investment in Brazil, at a time when Beijing is looking to diversify its markets amid rising trade challenges with the United States. Chinese investment in Brazil has surged, with Mixue planning to invest 3 billion reais ($590 million) to establish 500 to 1,000 new stores by 2030.

Mixue's entry is part of a wider trend where Chinese firms, from delivery apps to electric vehicles, are making inroads into the Brazilian market. These businesses are leveraging Brazil's favorable view of cost-effective and quality Chinese products, as geopolitical shifts deepen Brazil-China economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)