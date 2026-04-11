Belgium Stuns US to Make Billie Jean King Cup Finals

In a surprising turn of events, Belgium knocked out 18-time champions the United States to qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals held this September in Shenzhen. The decisive action took place in Ostend, where world number 149 Greet Minnen secured a 7-5 6-3 win over Iva Jovic. This victory marked Belgium's return to the finals for the first time since 2022.

Joining Belgium are teams from Britain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Spain, and Ukraine, who all secured their places in the upcoming finals over the weekend. Notably, Britain's team emerged victorious against Australia in Melbourne, with Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage breaking Australia's winning doubles streak. In Velletri, Italy progressed with a win over Japan, while Ukraine dominated Poland with a 4-0 win, ensuring their return for the second consecutive year.

Adding to the excitement, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva bested Bianca Andreescu in a marathon singles match, gaining Kazakhstan a lead. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic managed to keep their hopes alive against Switzerland, with the decisive match looming. With the finals scheduled in September, anticipation builds for thrilling matches ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)