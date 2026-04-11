India Triumphs Over Korea in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Finale

India concluded its Billie Jean King Cup campaign on a high note with a compelling 2-1 victory over South Korea on Saturday at the DLTA Stadium in New Delhi. This triumph allowed India to secure the third position in the Asia/Oceania Group I qualifiers.

Notably, the prestigious event was graced by the presence of tennis stalwarts such as Anil Jain, president of the All India Tennis Association, and Rohit Rajpal, president of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association. The day started unfavorably for India, with Ankita Raina losing the first singles match against Korea's Dayeon Back after initial dominance.

However, India's No. 1 player, Vaishnavi Adkar, inspired the team with an impressive win against Korea's top player, Sohyun Park, in the second singles. Adkar's victory, coupled with the spirited support from the home crowd, set the stage for a decisive doubles win by Raina and Rutuja Bhosale, sealing India's win over Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)