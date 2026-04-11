Siliguri's Streets Surge with Energy as Modi Leads Unplanned Roadshow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated crowds in Siliguri with a spontaneous roadshow, despite having no prior schedule for such an event. The festive atmosphere saw thousands cheering and waving as Modi's convoy passed, culminating in a notable pause to let ambulances pass, emphasizing the event's vibrant and well-organized nature.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept through Siliguri in a grand roadshow on Saturday evening, drawing massive crowds who flocked to greet the Indian leader.
The unscheduled event, which commenced near Bagdogra airport, quickly transformed into a popular celebration, with supporters chanting and showering Modi's convoy with flowers. Amid the excitement, Modi exited his vehicle to engage with onlookers, amplifying their enthusiasm.
In a notable instance, the Prime Minister's convoy paused to allow ambulances through, highlighting the smooth organization and heightened public interest in the spectacle. The spontaneous nature of the roadshow showcased Modi's continued mass appeal ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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