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Vectus: Revolutionizing India's Water Storage Market

Vectus, India’s leading water tank brand, reports robust growth in revenue and profitability for FY 2025–26. Through innovation-led product development and targeted marketing, Vectus strengthens its market position. The company expands its product range and manufacturing capabilities, aiming to become a comprehensive provider of water and bathroom solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:38 IST
Vectus: Revolutionizing India's Water Storage Market
  • Country:
  • India

Vectus, India's premier water tank brand, has witnessed remarkable growth in its sales revenue and profitability during the fiscal year 2025–26, affirming its status as a leading player in the water storage industry.

The impressive performance stems from a strategic mix of innovation-driven product developments and focused brand-building initiatives. Vectus has successfully executed widespread marketing campaigns across various platforms, enhancing brand visibility and consumer recognition. The brand's commitment to making 'Tanki' synonymous with 'Vectus' resonates strongly across Indian markets.

Not resting on its laurels, Vectus has expanded its product lineup to include a range of bathware and strategic innovations like India's first 10-layer Ten-X tank. The company has also bolstered its manufacturing capabilities, establishing new facilities to meet increasing demand, proving Vectus's dedication to sustained market leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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