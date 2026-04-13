Karnataka's Investment Boom: Rs 18,430 Crore Approved, 15,000 Jobs to be Created

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled significant investment opportunities, totaling Rs 18,430.44 crore, at the latest State High-Level Clearance Committee meeting. These investments are projected to create employment for more than 15,000 people across the state.

The meeting, chaired by Siddaramaiah at his official residence, Krishna, approved 17 project proposals, including 11 new ventures and six expansion projects. The new proposals, valued at Rs 14,906.9 crore, will be distributed among various districts, promising approximately 13,050 jobs. Key investments feature River Mobility Private Limited, Genx PV India Pvt Ltd, and Aerostructures Manufacturing India Private Limited.

Moreover, the six expansion projects are expected to bring in Rs 3,523.54 crore, generating 1,982 additional jobs. Investment partners include Poddar Plumbing System Private Limited and Wipro Global Engineering and Electronic Materials Private Limited, among others, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)