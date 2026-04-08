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Uttar Pradesh Police Overhaul After Road Accidents Surge

The Uttar Pradesh Police removed five SHOs and initiated inquiries against two circle officers after failing to curb road accidents. Following a crime review meeting, disciplinary actions were taken against stations with increased accidents. The police are intensifying traffic management efforts and enhancing grievance redressal mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:14 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Overhaul After Road Accidents Surge
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The Uttar Pradesh Police have removed five station house officers from their posts for failing to curb road accidents and have ordered preliminary inquiries against two circle officers. This decision follows a high-level crime review meeting led by Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna.

Despite the Zero Fatality District scheme showing positive results overall, 46 police stations reported an increase in accidents, prompting disciplinary action after significant rises were noted in several areas. SHOs from various stations, including Cholapur and Campierganj, have been removed, with further investigations ordered.

Efforts to strengthen traffic management and ensure timely grievance redressal have been intensified. The police are also focusing on better media coordination, the use of technology, and ensuring security, especially during festivals and events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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