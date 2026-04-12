Haiti's Spiraling Crisis: Oil Prices, Hunger, and Impossible Tradeoffs

Haitian citizens grapple with an escalating crisis as oil prices skyrocket due to the distant conflict in Iran. The repercussions are severe, particularly for factory workers like Alexandre Joseph, who now spends hours walking to work as public transportation becomes unaffordable.

The Haitian government announced a significant hike in fuel prices, aggravating an already precarious situation marked by widespread hunger and insecurity. Almost half of Haiti's population faces acute food shortages, with gang violence further disrupting the distribution of essential supplies.

Vendors and local businesses are also feeling the pinch. Many struggle to maintain their livelihoods as transportation and commodity costs surge. The economic strain is dire, with the nation's food crisis exacerbated by ongoing inflation, driving more families into poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)