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Haiti's Spiraling Crisis: Oil Prices, Hunger, and Impossible Tradeoffs

With surging oil prices due to conflict in Iran, Haiti faces a deepening humanitarian crisis. Transportation costs have doubled, causing widespread hunger in an already impoverished nation. Workers and families struggle with rising costs in a fragile economy, compounded by gang violence and food insecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:14 IST
Haiti's Spiraling Crisis: Oil Prices, Hunger, and Impossible Tradeoffs
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Haitian citizens grapple with an escalating crisis as oil prices skyrocket due to the distant conflict in Iran. The repercussions are severe, particularly for factory workers like Alexandre Joseph, who now spends hours walking to work as public transportation becomes unaffordable.

The Haitian government announced a significant hike in fuel prices, aggravating an already precarious situation marked by widespread hunger and insecurity. Almost half of Haiti's population faces acute food shortages, with gang violence further disrupting the distribution of essential supplies.

Vendors and local businesses are also feeling the pinch. Many struggle to maintain their livelihoods as transportation and commodity costs surge. The economic strain is dire, with the nation's food crisis exacerbated by ongoing inflation, driving more families into poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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