Odisha's Atal Bus Stand Scheme: A New Era in Public Transport Infrastructure

The Odisha government has unveiled the Atal Bus Stand scheme, aiming to enhance public transport infrastructure. With a significant budget allocation of Rs 3,400 crore over six years, the initiative seeks to establish modern bus stands statewide.

In a state Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other officials, approved the scheme, which is dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Chief Secretary Anu Garg highlighted the plan's objectives, including uniform development, renovation, operation, and management of all public bus stands.

Implementation by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will classify bus stops into 'A', 'B', and 'C' categories at district, sub-divisional, and key tourist locations. This move is set to benefit both government and private bus operators.