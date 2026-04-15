Navigating the Naphtha Crisis: Japan's Industry at a Crossroads
Japanese companies reliant on naphtha are cutting production amid supply chain issues following Middle East tensions. Despite government assurances of adequate supply, firms like Toto and Asahi Kasei face disruptions, causing broader economic uncertainty. The government hesitates to request public conservation measures, fearing panic similar to past oil crises.
Japanese companies dependent on naphtha are facing significant production cuts as supply chain disruptions follow tensions in the Middle East. Despite official reassurances, firms such as Toto and Asahi Kasei report delivery issues and price increases due to difficulties in acquiring naphtha-based materials.
The affected companies, including Kansai Paint, are adjusting their delivery schedules and increasing prices, which has repercussions for various industries like housing construction and toy manufacturing. A survey by the Japan Painting Contractors Association highlights that only 2.7% of businesses can procure thinner without issues, raising concerns for the government, which continues to assert sufficient naphtha supply for the next four months.
Efforts by the government to diversify supply sources outside the Middle East and offer consultation services to businesses are ongoing. There's reluctance from the government to encourage public energy conservation measures, fearing consumer panic reminiscent of the 1970s oil crisis, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasizes prioritizing the economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- naphtha
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- production
- Middle East
- supply chain
- oil crisis
- Toto
- Asahi Kasei
- conservation
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