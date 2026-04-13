Tragic Loss: Siblings Perish in Devastating Road Accident

In a heart-wrenching incident, three siblings tragically lost their lives in a road accident that occurred on a newly constructed bridge over the Ulhas River near Raite village in Thane district.

The victims, Sneha Mohape (22), Manasi (20), and Prathamesh (17), were in a van packed with passengers that collided head-on with a cement mixer truck. The tragedy left their single mother, Anjana Mohape, devastated, erasing her entire support system.

The accident, which killed 11 people in total, has sparked fresh concerns over the enforcement of safety norms for heavy vehicles along the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar National Highway.