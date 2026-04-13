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Accelerating Highway Safety: Gadkari's Mission

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged prompt action to address 'black spots' on national highways in Madhya Pradesh to enhance road safety. At a meeting with NHAI officials, he emphasized improving these dangerous spots to boost connectivity, economic growth, and tourism, while ensuring quality and timely completion of projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:24 IST
Accelerating Highway Safety: Gadkari's Mission
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for immediate measures to identify and rectify 'black spots' on the national highways of Madhya Pradesh. His directives aim at enhancing road safety and reducing accidents in the state.

Chairing a meeting with the National Highways Authority of India officials, Gadkari emphasized the need for urgent improvements at these accident-prone areas. The requirements include comprehensive engineering solutions such as geometric enhancements, signage, crash barriers, and proper lighting.

Gadkari highlighted that robust road infrastructure is pivotal for economic growth and regional development. Improved highways are not only facilitating industrial activities but also promoting tourism, which in turn fosters local employment, he remarked.

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