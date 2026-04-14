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Russia's Strategic Helium Export Controls in the Spotlight

Russia has initiated temporary export controls on helium, citing the need to maintain stable domestic supply, primarily for fiber optics production. Amid Middle Eastern conflicts, the decree requires official permission for exports outside the EEU until 2027, aiming to stabilize domestic prices and explore new trade opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:24 IST
Russia's Strategic Helium Export Controls in the Spotlight
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Russia has imposed temporary export controls on helium to ensure a stable domestic supply, predominantly used in fiber optics production, the government announced on Tuesday.

The helium supply has been further strained by the ongoing Middle East conflict, impacting its use in chipmaking and related technologies. The new decree mandates that helium export outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) must receive special governmental approval, effective until the end of 2027.

As the third-largest helium producer globally, Russia stands at 8% of production but trails behind the United States and Qatar. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin highlighted Middle Eastern conflicts as a cause for global disruptions, presenting Russia with new trade prospects, while maintaining domestic price stability as a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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