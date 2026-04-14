Devastation in Dnipro: Russian Strike Claims Lives, Spurs Outrage

A devastating missile strike by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has left the community in shock, resulting in four fatalities and injuring 25 individuals, according to local officials.

The regional governor reported that 21 of the injured have been hospitalised, with 10 in serious condition, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The attack has drawn international condemnation, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the area and its severe impact on civilian lives.