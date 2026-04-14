Devastation in Dnipro: Russian Strike Claims Lives, Spurs Outrage
A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left 25 wounded, according to Ukrainian authorities. Among the injured, 21 have been hospitalized, and 10 are reported to be in serious condition, as conveyed by the regional governor via Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:39 IST
A devastating missile strike by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has left the community in shock, resulting in four fatalities and injuring 25 individuals, according to local officials.
The regional governor reported that 21 of the injured have been hospitalised, with 10 in serious condition, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.
The attack has drawn international condemnation, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the area and its severe impact on civilian lives.