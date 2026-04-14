Left Menu

Devastation in Dnipro: Russian Strike Claims Lives, Spurs Outrage

A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left 25 wounded, according to Ukrainian authorities. Among the injured, 21 have been hospitalized, and 10 are reported to be in serious condition, as conveyed by the regional governor via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:39 IST
Devastation in Dnipro: Russian Strike Claims Lives, Spurs Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating missile strike by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has left the community in shock, resulting in four fatalities and injuring 25 individuals, according to local officials.

The regional governor reported that 21 of the injured have been hospitalised, with 10 in serious condition, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The attack has drawn international condemnation, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the area and its severe impact on civilian lives.

TRENDING

1
Women's Reservation Act: PM Modi Calls for Unanimous Support

Women's Reservation Act: PM Modi Calls for Unanimous Support

 India
2
Johnson & Johnson: Riding Strong Demand Amid Market Challenges

Johnson & Johnson: Riding Strong Demand Amid Market Challenges

 Global
3
Restoring Free Passage: Macron and Starmer's Mission in Hormuz

Restoring Free Passage: Macron and Starmer's Mission in Hormuz

 France
4
Ukrainian Military Strikes: Targeting Russian-Controlled Areas with Precision

Ukrainian Military Strikes: Targeting Russian-Controlled Areas with Precisio...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026