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Uttar Pradesh Imposes Interim Wage Hike Amid Noida Unrest

The Uttar Pradesh government announces an interim wage increase across worker categories in response to unrest in Noida. Effective April 1, the hike grants up to 21% more to workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad. Final wage assessment will follow, with additional welfare measures under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Imposes Interim Wage Hike Amid Noida Unrest
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The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an interim increase in minimum wages for workers following protests in Noida. The revised rates, effective from April 1, offer up to a 21% raise, notably impacting employees in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, providing much-needed financial relief.

A high-powered committee was formed to address labor issues after significant demonstrations occurred. The decision, supported by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stresses timely wage payments, overtime compensation, and worker safety, particularly for women.

In the face of global economic challenges, the government emphasizes a balanced approach between industrial needs and labor rights. Over 300 arrests have been made following recent unrest, with further action against anti-social activities ongoing.

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