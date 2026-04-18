Interstate Gang Busted: Mastermind Behind Bold Gold Heist Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, police in Haryana have apprehended seven individuals, including the mastermind, linked to a high-profile gold and cash robbery. The arrests were made in connection with the aggressive hijacking of a vehicle owned by a bullion trader, from whom they allegedly stole gold and cash before abducting an employee.

The suspects are believed to form part of an extensive interstate gang known for staging organized robberies across various regions, impersonating officers. Police seized substantial evidence including cash, gold, vehicles, and fake IDs, which were reportedly used during these planned heists in the national capital region, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

The group had meticulously planned their operations, conducting reconnaissance before executing their criminal activities. Among those arrested is Dharmbir, a former government official with multiple cases, including robbery and theft, on his record. Investigations continue as law enforcement works to uncover the full extent of the gang's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)