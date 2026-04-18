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Network18's Strategic Surge: Balancing Losses with Expanding Reach

Network18 Media & Investments reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 29.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Despite this, operational revenue rose by 9.7%, helped by a diversified portfolio and new business revenues. The company leads with 20 TV channels and significant digital influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:54 IST
Network18's Strategic Surge: Balancing Losses with Expanding Reach
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Network18 Media & Investments Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 29.61 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. This marks a slight increase from the Rs 29.09 crore loss noted in the same period the previous year, according to the company's regulatory filing. Despite financial headwinds, the company's consolidated revenue from operations increased by 9.7% to Rs 615.78 crore, up from Rs 561.32 crore in the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter.

The company attributed its performance to a diversified portfolio and strong market positioning across different segments, which helped mitigate a weak advertising environment. Advertising inventory demand in the TV news industry declined by 10% YoY, yet Network18 reported a 4.5% growth in its inventory, outperforming the industry average.

Network18 Media continues to dominate as India's leading TV news network, reaching over 2,305 million people monthly. It also has a significant digital presence with platforms like Moneycontrol and News18, enjoying 65% reach in the sector. Chairman Adil Zainulbhai expressed satisfaction with the year's progress, despite geopolitical challenges impacting global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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