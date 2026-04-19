Road Mishap in Rajouri: 18 Injured as Tempo Overturns
A passenger vehicle skidded off a road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, injuring 18 people. Four of them are in critical condition. The driver lost control at a sharp curve near Tralla. Locals aided in rescue operations before emergency services arrived. The injured were taken to GMC hospital.
- Country:
- India
An unfortunate road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district left 18 individuals injured when a passenger vehicle lost control and overturned. The incident happened as the driver was navigating a challenging curve at Tralla, near crusher Morh on the Darhal-Rajouri road.
Officials have reported that the accident resulted in four critical injuries. The vehicle veered off the road and flipped over in a nearby field, prompting immediate response from local residents who assisted in rescuing the passengers.
Emergency services arrived shortly thereafter, transporting the injured to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for further treatment. The community's swift action potentially mitigated further casualties in this tragic episode.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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