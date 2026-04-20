Weather Diversions: A Mid-Air Ordeal for Fly91 Passengers

A Fly91 flight initially set for Hubballi from Hyderabad faced an unexpected detour to Bengaluru following adverse weather conditions. The incident left passengers distressed as the aircraft circled for hours on Sunday.

Originally scheduled to land at 4.30 pm, the plane hovered over Hubballi before being diverted, a decision in line with standard safety procedures.

All 22 passengers onboard were unharmed, as confirmed by airport officials. This diversion mirrors a similar disruption where a flight from Mumbai to Kolhapur was redirected to Goa due to weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)