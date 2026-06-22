India seeks preferential access through trade deal with US, Indian trade minister says

Indias Trade Minister Piyush Goyal Said On Monday That The Trade Deal With The United States Is Taking A Little Longer To Sign Due To The Tariff That Was Imposed On Goods From The Country India Aims To Gain Preferential Access Through The Trade Pact With The Us

​India's ‌trade minister ​Piyush Goyal said on ‌Monday that the trade deal with the United ‌States is taking a ‌little longer to sign due to the 50% ⁠tariff ​that ⁠was imposed on goods from ⁠the country.

India aims to ​gain preferential access through ⁠the trade pact with the ⁠U.S., ​Goyal said while speaking at ⁠a media conclave in New ⁠Delhi.