India seeks preferential access through trade deal with US, Indian trade minister says

India's trade minister Piyush Goyal stated that a trade deal with the US is delayed due to a 50% tariff imposed on Indian goods, hindering preferential access.

Reuters | Indias Trade Minister Piyush Goyal Said On Monday That The Trade Deal With The United States Is Taking A Little Longer To Sign Due To The Tariff That Was Imposed On Goods From The Country India Aims To Gain Preferential Access Through The Trade Pact With The Us | Updated: 22-06-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 12:57 IST
India seeks preferential access through trade deal with US, Indian trade minister says
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

​India's ‌trade minister ​Piyush Goyal said on ‌Monday that the trade deal with the United ‌States is taking a ‌little longer to sign due to the 50% ⁠tariff ​that ⁠was imposed on goods from ⁠the country.

India aims to ​gain preferential access through ⁠the trade pact with the ⁠U.S., ​Goyal said while speaking at ⁠a media conclave in New ⁠Delhi.

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