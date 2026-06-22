India seeks preferential access through trade deal with US, Indian trade minister says
India's trade minister Piyush Goyal stated that a trade deal with the US is delayed due to a 50% tariff imposed on Indian goods, hindering preferential access.
- Country:
- India
India's trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that the trade deal with the United States is taking a little longer to sign due to the 50% tariff that was imposed on goods from the country.
India aims to gain preferential access through the trade pact with the U.S., Goyal said while speaking at a media conclave in New Delhi.