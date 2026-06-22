Germany Is Assuming That Keir Starmer Will Attend A Multilateral Meeting In Berlin On Wednesday

Germany is ​assuming that ​Keir Starmer will ‌attend a ​multilateral meeting in Berlin on Wednesday, a government ‌spokesperson said on Monday, after the British Prime Minister said he would resign.

"The ‌planned meeting in the E5 format ‌is part of the preparations for the NATO summit, and we expect it to ⁠go ​ahead as ⁠planned," the spokesperson said at a regular ⁠government press conference, referring to the European Group ​of Five, consisting of Britain, France, ⁠Germany, Italy and Poland.

Berlin had found Starmer ⁠to ​be a reliable and close partner on foreign policy issues, particularly ⁠those relating to Ukraine, he added, and was ⁠looking ⁠forward to working closely with the future Prime Minister.