Germany expects outgoing UK PM Starmer to attend meeting in Berlin
Germany expects Keir Starmer to attend a multilateral meeting in Berlin on Wednesday, despite the British Prime Minister's resignation, as part of NATO summit preparations.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is assuming that Keir Starmer will attend a multilateral meeting in Berlin on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said on Monday, after the British Prime Minister said he would resign.
"The planned meeting in the E5 format is part of the preparations for the NATO summit, and we expect it to go ahead as planned," the spokesperson said at a regular government press conference, referring to the European Group of Five, consisting of Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.
Berlin had found Starmer to be a reliable and close partner on foreign policy issues, particularly those relating to Ukraine, he added, and was looking forward to working closely with the future Prime Minister.
ALSO READ
-
Ukraine's Kyiv issues air raid alert, authorities ask people to seek shelter
-
Ukraine may recalibrate its offer of ceasefire with Russia, envoy tells UN
-
Ukraine says it struck Russian missile electronics plant, governor says five dead
-
Five dead after attack on Russia's Voronezh, governor says
-
European leaders offer warm farewell to Starmer