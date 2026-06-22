Spain's ex-transport minister sentenced to 24 years for corruption, El Pais says
Spain's Supreme Court has sentenced former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos to 24 years in prison for corruption, marking a significant blow to the ruling Socialist Party.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's Supreme Court sentenced former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos to 24 years in prison for corruption, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, the first ruling in a string of scandals affecting the ruling Socialist Party.
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