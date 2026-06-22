Spain's ex-transport minister sentenced to 24 years for corruption, El Pais says

Spains Supreme Court Sentenced Former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos To Years In Prison For Corruption

‌Spain's Supreme ​Court ‌sentenced former Transport Minister Jose Luis ‌Abalos to ‌24 years in prison for ⁠corruption, ​El ⁠Pais newspaper ⁠reported on Monday, ​the first ruling ⁠in a ⁠string ​of scandals affecting ⁠the ruling ⁠Socialist Party.