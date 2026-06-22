China's blue chips rise to 4-1/2-year peak on earnings optimism; HK stocks slip
China's blue chip stocks reached a 4.5-year high on Monday, driven by improving earnings and a strong risk appetite, despite Hong Kong shares declining.
- Country:
- China
China's blue chips rose to a 4-1/2-year high on Monday, aided by improving earnings outlook and strong risk appetite, although Hong Kong shares fell as caution over U.S. interest rates and a surge of post lock-up supply weighed.
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