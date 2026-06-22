China's blue chips rise to 4-1/2-year peak on earnings optimism; HK stocks slip

China's blue chip stocks reached a 4.5-year high on Monday, driven by improving earnings and a strong risk appetite, despite Hong Kong shares declining.

Reuters | Chinas Blue Chips Rose To A Year High On Monday | Updated: 22-06-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 14:44 IST
China's blue chips rise to 4-1/2-year peak on earnings optimism; HK stocks slip
Li Keqiang
  • Country:
  • China

China's blue chips rose to ​a 4-1/2-year high on Monday, aided by improving ​earnings outlook and strong risk appetite, ‌although Hong ​Kong shares fell as caution over U.S. interest rates and a surge of post lock-up supply weighed.

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