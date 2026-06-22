China says Liaoning aircraft carrier completes over 40 days of drills
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and its accompanying vessels have completed over 40 days of drills in the South China Sea and western Pacific Ocean, returning to a Chinese port.
- Country:
- China
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and accompanying vessels on Monday returned to a Chinese port after more than 40 days of drills in the South China Sea and the western Pacific Ocean, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.
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