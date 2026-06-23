Uganda confirms one more Ebola case, total now at 20

Uganda's health ministry has confirmed a 21st Ebola case, bringing the total to 20, with 14 recoveries, four current admissions, and two deaths.

Reuters | Uganda Has Confirmed One More Ebola Case | Updated: 23-06-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 13:19 IST
Uganda confirms one more Ebola case, total now at 20
  • Country:
  • Uganda

​Uganda ‌has confirmed ​one more Ebola ‌case, its health ministry said, bringing the ‌total number of confirmed ‌cases to 20.

An online health ⁠ministry ​portal ⁠showed the number of recoveries ⁠was 14, with ​four current admissions ⁠and two deaths. It ⁠said ​five cases were local ⁠while 15 were imported.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026