Uganda confirms one more Ebola case, total now at 20
Uganda's health ministry has confirmed a 21st Ebola case, bringing the total to 20, with 14 recoveries, four current admissions, and two deaths.
- Country:
- Uganda
Uganda has confirmed one more Ebola case, its health ministry said, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20.
An online health ministry portal showed the number of recoveries was 14, with four current admissions and two deaths. It said five cases were local while 15 were imported.