Uganda confirms one more Ebola case, total now at 20

Uganda Has Confirmed One More Ebola Case

​Uganda ‌has confirmed ​one more Ebola ‌case, its health ministry said, bringing the ‌total number of confirmed ‌cases to 20.

An online health ⁠ministry ​portal ⁠showed the number of recoveries ⁠was 14, with ​four current admissions ⁠and two deaths. It ⁠said ​five cases were local ⁠while 15 were imported.