WTO body agrees to examine Indian solar tariffs, official says
The World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body has agreed to examine India's tariffs and incentives that China claims discriminate against Chinese solar energy and IT products.
- Country:
- China
The World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body agreed to establish a panel to examine tariffs and incentives in India that China says discriminate against Chinese solar energy and information technology products, a Geneva-based trade official said on Tuesday.
China said the measures are contrary to India's commitments to the WTO and that bilateral consultations have not resolved the dispute, the official said, adding that India argued dispute settlement resources should be reserved for genuine and unresolved trade concerns.
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