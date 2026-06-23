WTO body agrees to examine Indian solar tariffs, official says

The World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body has agreed to examine India's tariffs and incentives that China claims discriminate against Chinese solar energy and IT products.

Reuters | The World Trade Organizations Dispute Settlement Body Agreed To Establish A Panel To Examine Tariffs And Incentives In India That China Says Discriminate Against Chinese Solar Energy And Information Technology Products | Updated: 23-06-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 19:49 IST
WTO body agrees to examine Indian solar tariffs, official says
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  • Country:
  • China

The ​World ​Trade Organization's ‌Dispute Settlement Body ​agreed to establish a ‌panel to examine tariffs and incentives in India that ‌China says discriminate against Chinese ‌solar energy and information technology products, a Geneva-based trade official ⁠said ​on ⁠Tuesday.

China said the measures are ⁠contrary to India's commitments to ​the WTO and that ⁠bilateral consultations have not resolved the ⁠dispute, ​the official said, adding that India ⁠argued dispute settlement resources should be ⁠reserved ⁠for genuine and unresolved trade concerns.

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