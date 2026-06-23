WTO body agrees to examine Indian solar tariffs, official says

The World Trade Organizations Dispute Settlement Body Agreed To Establish A Panel To Examine Tariffs And Incentives In India That China Says Discriminate Against Chinese Solar Energy And Information Technology Products

The ​World ​Trade Organization's ‌Dispute Settlement Body ​agreed to establish a ‌panel to examine tariffs and incentives in India that ‌China says discriminate against Chinese ‌solar energy and information technology products, a Geneva-based trade official ⁠said ​on ⁠Tuesday.

China said the measures are ⁠contrary to India's commitments to ​the WTO and that ⁠bilateral consultations have not resolved the ⁠dispute, ​the official said, adding that India ⁠argued dispute settlement resources should be ⁠reserved ⁠for genuine and unresolved trade concerns.