Mexico issues $6.3 billion in two-part sovereign bond deal
Mexico's finance ministry issued $6.3 billion in bonds, including an 11-year $4.8 billion bond and a reopened 2056 bond worth $1.5 billion.
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's finance ministry on Tuesday issued a combined $6.3 billion worth of bonds in a dual-tranche sovereign deal, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry issued a 11-year bond with a coupon rate of 6.25% and maturing in 2037 worth $4.8 billion dollars, and also reopened a bond maturing in 2056 with a coupon rate of 6.75% for a total of 1.5 billion dollars.