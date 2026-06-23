Mexico issues $6.3 billion in two-part sovereign bond deal

Mexico's finance ministry issued $6.3 billion in bonds, including an 11-year $4.8 billion bond and a reopened 2056 bond worth $1.5 billion.

Reuters | Mexicos Finance Ministry On Tuesday Issued A Combined Billion Worth Of Bonds In A Dualtranche Sovereign Deal | Updated: 23-06-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 23:33 IST
Mexico issues $6.3 billion in two-part sovereign bond deal
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Mexico's ‌finance ministry on ​Tuesday issued a ‌combined $6.3 billion worth of bonds in a dual-tranche sovereign ‌deal, the ministry ‌said in a statement.

The ministry issued a ⁠11-year ​bond ⁠with a coupon rate of 6.25% ⁠and maturing in ​2037 worth $4.8 billion dollars, ⁠and also reopened a bond ⁠maturing ​in 2056 with a coupon ⁠rate of 6.75% for a ⁠total ⁠of 1.5 billion dollars.

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