Mexico issues $6.3 billion in two-part sovereign bond deal

Mexicos Finance Ministry On Tuesday Issued A Combined Billion Worth Of Bonds In A Dualtranche Sovereign Deal

Mexico's ‌finance ministry on ​Tuesday issued a ‌combined $6.3 billion worth of bonds in a dual-tranche sovereign ‌deal, the ministry ‌said in a statement.

The ministry issued a ⁠11-year ​bond ⁠with a coupon rate of 6.25% ⁠and maturing in ​2037 worth $4.8 billion dollars, ⁠and also reopened a bond ⁠maturing ​in 2056 with a coupon ⁠rate of 6.75% for a ⁠total ⁠of 1.5 billion dollars.