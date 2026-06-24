German railway operator stops all trains citing nationwide IT disruption

A nationwide disruption to Germany's digital railway radio system, GSM-R, has caused all trains to be held at stations, with technicians working to resolve the issue.

Reuters | Trains Across Germany Were Stopped Late On Tuesday Due To A Nationwide Disruption Of The Digital Railway Radio System | Updated: 24-06-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 03:55 IST
German railway operator stops all trains citing nationwide IT disruption
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  • Germany

Trains ​across Germany were stopped late on Tuesday due to ‌a nationwide disruption of the digital railway radio system, operator Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.

"All ‌trains are currently being held at ‌stations," Deutsche Bahn said, citing an outage affecting the Global System for Mobile Communications for Railways. The GSM-R ⁠is ​the main ⁠communication tool between train drivers and traffic control centres.

"Our ⁠technicians are working flat out to resolve ​the issue," Deutsche Bahn said, adding the ⁠cause of the disruption had been identified, without elaborating. Deutsche ⁠Bahn ​said it would issue taxi and hotel vouchers to passengers and offer ⁠replacement transport where possible.

"DB apologises to passengers for ⁠the ⁠situation," it said.

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