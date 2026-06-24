Train service resuming after nationwide IT disruption fixed, German railway operator says

Train Service Across Germany Resumed Early On Wednesday After A Nationwide Disruption Of The Digital Railway Radio System Was Fixed

​Train service across Germany ‌resumed ​early on Wednesday after a nationwide disruption of the ‌digital railway radio system was fixed, operator Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.

"Our IT experts have ‌been working non-stop to resolve the issue - ‌and have succeeded," a spokesperson for the company said, adding services were now gradually resuming. Earlier, Deutsche ⁠Bahn had ​stopped ⁠all trains, citing an outage affecting the Global System ⁠for Mobile Communications for Railways, GSM-R, the main communication ​tool between train drivers and traffic control ⁠centres.

Deutsche Bahn said services might still be limited, ⁠and ​that it would issue taxi and hotel vouchers to passengers and offer replacement transport ⁠where possible. Deutsche Bahn did not disclose the cause ⁠of ⁠the incident.