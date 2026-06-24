Germany set to scrap plans to build F126 frigates, FT reports

​Germany plans to ‌scrap a ​delayed multibillion-euro project to build F126 frigates, the Financial Times reported ‌on Tuesday, in what could be a blow to Rheinmetall's hopes to secure its biggest contract.

Defence Minister ‌Boris Pistorius and other officials informed industry officials ‌and senior MPs of their intention to abandon plans to build six F126 frigates, the report said, citing two people ⁠familiar ​with the ⁠matter. The country intends to buy eight smaller MEKO A-200 ⁠frigates instead from rival warship builder TKMS, according to the report.

The ​German Defence Ministry and Rheinmetall did not immediately ⁠respond to Reuters' request for comment. Rheinmetall was poised to ⁠sign ​a contract to take over the F126 frigate programme from Dutch shipbuilder Damen in the second ⁠quarter, CEO Armin Papperger said last month. The ⁠F126 frigates are ⁠capable of striking targets above and under water.