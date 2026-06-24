Germany set to scrap plans to build F126 frigates, FT reports
Germany plans to scrap its multibillion-euro F126 frigate project, opting instead to buy eight smaller MEKO A-200 frigates from rival warship builder TKMS.
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- Germany
Germany plans to scrap a delayed multibillion-euro project to build F126 frigates, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, in what could be a blow to Rheinmetall's hopes to secure its biggest contract.
Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and other officials informed industry officials and senior MPs of their intention to abandon plans to build six F126 frigates, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter. The country intends to buy eight smaller MEKO A-200 frigates instead from rival warship builder TKMS, according to the report.
The German Defence Ministry and Rheinmetall did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Rheinmetall was poised to sign a contract to take over the F126 frigate programme from Dutch shipbuilder Damen in the second quarter, CEO Armin Papperger said last month. The F126 frigates are capable of striking targets above and under water.